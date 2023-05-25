Creepy Side of NEPA Podcast: Lore of the Susquehanna River

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA we talk with author Shannon Jones. Shannon wrote Susquehanna Lore: An Exploration of the Legends, History, and Ghost of the Susquehanna River and Valley, she shares with us some of her favorite legends and stories surrounding the river.
