Hauntings of Berwick, Pa. | The Creepy Side of NEPA

Jennifer Nardi from the Berwick Historical Society talks sightings and stories.

BERWICK, Pa. — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA, we talk with Jennifer Nardi from the Berwick Historical Society. Jennifer talks about some sightings inside the Jason Mansion and other creepy history in the Berwick, Pennsylvania area.

