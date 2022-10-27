x
Creepy Side of NEPA: Ghost talk with paranormal investigator Don Frank

On this episode, we talk with paranormal investigator Don Frank.
Credit: WNEP

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA we talk with paranormal investigator Don Frank.

Don is from the Harrisburg area and is a founding member of the Harrisburg Paranormal Society. He shares with us some of his favorite stories from investigating over the years.

Do you have an idea for a topic for a future episode? Then we want to hear from you! You can contact the Creepy Side of NEPA team at ghost@wnep.com

