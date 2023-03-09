Connection between bigfoot and UFOs? | Creepy Side of NEPA podcast

On this episode, we talk with Pennsylvania Bigfoot / UFO researcher and author Stan Gordon.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA we talk with Pennsylvania Bigfoot / UFO researcher and author Stan Gordon.

Stan shares with us a few of the many stories he collected over his 50+ years researching the subject.

He also talks about a hotline he has where he invites people to call and report their own encounters.

Do you have a creepy story that took place in Northeastern or Central PA?