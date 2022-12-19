x
Mr. Curiosity: The Jack Culkin Episode

In this episode, Joe dives into the life of Newswatch 16 reporter Jack Culkin.
Credit: WNEP

MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe dives into the life of WNEP's Jack Culkin.

He's not just WNEP's new, smart, muscular, chiseled, well-dressed and over-competent reporter, he's a local boy from Dunmore, filled with great values, a positive attitude, humility and irresistible charm.

If that's not enough for you, ask yourself this... How many people do you know who have had parts of their skull removed, "power-washed" and put neatly back in place? Jack DID!!! 

Jack will inspire you with kindness, work ethic and desire! 

Get your skull ready to be impressed!

    

