MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode of "Mr. Curiosity," Joe talks with Lance Hoppen, bassist and vocalist for the band Orleans! You know, 'Dance With Me,' 'Love Takes Time' and of course, 'Still The One' (ABC/WNEP Theme song in the 70s).

Joe and Lance discuss the history of the band, the hits, the ups/downs through the years AND - last but not least - having been voted one of the worst album covers ever!