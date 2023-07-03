x
Mr. Curiosity | Brown Bag Monday, July 3, 2023

In this week's episode, the Brown Bag speaks!
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this week's episode of Mr. Curiosity, the Brown Bag speaks!

Not only is Joe overwhelmed with the lady power of Mindi and Elizabeth, but emotions run high as we address your questions to Elizabeth Worthington on her last day at WNEP. 

Even Elizabeth's boyfriend speaks from the great beyond... beyond the Brown Bag!? 

Get your questions in for future episodes to brownbag@wnep.com.

Don't let your ears have all the fun, check out the Mr. Curiosity podcast on WNEP's YouTube channel.

