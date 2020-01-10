Chase Down Podcast: MLB was Forced To Make Changes and They've Worked. Lets Hope They're Permanent

Part of what makes baseball great is the sport's tradition and history, but at the same time, that's also hurt MLB's efforts to grow the game in recent years. Due to the pandemic, though, MLB was forced to evolve and make changes and those changes have been effective. Chase Senior explains why he hopes those changes are permanent and why MLB should continue to move forward, not be rigid and go backwards like its shown the propensity to do. You can listen to this podcast below or anywhere you listen to your podcasts.