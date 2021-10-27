Leckey’s Look at the Bright Side Podcast: Newswatch 16's Tom Williams talks about his cancer diagnosis

Tom Williams, a familiar face to Newswatch 16 This Morning viewers, opened up to Ryan about his recent surgery to remove a rare form of cancer.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Newswatch 16's Tom Williams has been a fixture at the News Station for more than two decades.

He's a husband, father of three, and friend to so many at WNEP and across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Following Tom's recent Facebook post that brought to light a cancer diagnosis, Tom sat down with his morning team friend/colleague Ryan to talk more in-depth about hearing the words "you have cancer" and the surgery that followed.

Tom takes listeners through his doctors' visits with dermatologist Chris Snyder, his biopsy, and later surgery with Geisinger's Dr. Christine Cabell.