Creepy Side of NEPA Podcast: Matthias Schaumboch, one of America's first serial killers

In this episode, we look into the gruesome true crime stories surrounding Schaumboch's Tavern with our guest author Jim Wosochlo.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — In this episode of "The Creepy Side of NEPA," we look into the gruesome true crime stories surrounding Schaumboch's Tavern with our guest author Jim Wosochlo. Jim recently wrote "Appalachian: Schaumboch's Tavern", a fictional novel based on the true story of Matthias Schaumboch, one of America's first serial killers. Jim shares with us some of the stories he uncovered and also talks about his new book.

If you have a spooky story that took place in the Northeast or Central PA we want to hear from you, our email address is ghost@wnep.com. Maybe we will feature you in our next episode.

Like us on Facebook: WNEP's Creepy Side of NEPA