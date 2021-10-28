Creepy Side of NEPA: Ghost Story Collecting With Charles J. Adams III

On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA we sit down with Charles J. Adams III to talk about some of his favorite ghost stories from our area.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Charles J. Adams III joins us on this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA. Charles wrote over 30 books pertaining to the paranormal all across PA and surrounding states. He shares with us what sparked his interest in ghosts and some of his favorite stories he heard over the years.

Do you have a creepy story that took place in Northeastern or Central PA? Do you have an idea for a topic for a future episode? Then we want to hear from you! You can contact the Creepy Side of NEPA team at ghost@wnep.com

Be sure to like us on Facebook: WNEP's Creepy Side of NEPA