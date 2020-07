In this episode, we discuss area UFO sightings, some unexplained events and much more.

On this episode of the Creepy Side of NEPA we sat down with the UF Bros for a chat. We discussed area UFO sightings, some weird unexplained stories, and much more.

If you have a spooky story that took place in the Northeast or Central PA contact us, our email address is ghost@wnep.com. Maybe we will feature you in our next episode.