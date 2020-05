An area ghost hunter shares his favorite haunted locations.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On this episode of The Creepy Side Of NEPA we sit down with Kevin Tersavige.

Kevin talks to us about some of his favorite haunted locations in Central PA, along with a little about ghost hunting in general.

WNEP's Creepy Side of NEPA This is a photo taken during a ghost investigation by Kevin Tersavige. Listen to The Creepy Side of NEPA: Ghost Hunting In Central PA episode to hear the story behind it. To listen to this episode...

If you have a spooky story that took place in the Northeast or Central PA contact us, our email address is ghost@wnep.com. Maybe we will feature you in our next episode.