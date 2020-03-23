Chase Down Podcast: Professional Sports Gambler, Bill Krackomberger

What's life like for a professional sports gambler when there are no sports to bet on because of the coronavirus? Will the pandemic hit the sports gambling industry hard after it was on an unbelievable upward trajectory? What does Las Vegas look like when all the casinos are closed?
Chase Senior brings on one of the best sports bettors in the game, Bill Krackomberger to discuss that and more. Give Bill a follow on Twitter @BillKrackman or check him out on Krackwins.com. He was also featured on the Showtime show, "Action" which you can binge now!