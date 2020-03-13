x
Chase Down Podcast: Discussing the Media’s Coverage of the Coronavirus with Jon Meyer

Why it's important for the media to relay facts, not fear
Chase Senior & Jon Meyer
The Media's Coverage of the Coronavirus & The Importance of Driving Home Facts, Not Fear with Jon Meyer
Chase Senior brings on WNEP-TV anchor and executive producer, Jon Meyer to discuss the media's coverage of the coronavirus, the importance of relaying and driving home facts over not fear, how it's upended our lives, the impact its had on the sports world and what the future may hold.
Podbean |Mar 09, 2020