Chase Senior brings on WNEP-TV anchor and executive producer, Jon Meyer to discuss the media's coverage of the coronavirus, the importance of relaying and driving home facts over not fear, how it's upended our lives, the impact its had on the sports world and what the future may hold. You can listen below or anywhere else you listen to your podcasts and be sure to subscribe, rate and review
Chase Down Podcast: Discussing the Media’s Coverage of the Coronavirus with Jon Meyer
Why it's important for the media to relay facts, not fear