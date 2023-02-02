'Melheim Steamroller' brothers carry Warrior Run to victory

Warrior Run relies on the Melheim brothers heading into district duals.

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — Raegan Melheim has 16 wins by fall this season. He is in the 139-pound weight class and has a (31-3) record this season, helping the Warrior Run Defenders to shine as just a freshman.

"It's a good feeling to know you're moving on to another match," Raegan said.

Raegan has great role models in front of him; his two older brothers. 152-pound Cameron Melheim is a sophomore. His oldest brother, Kaden, is a 145-pound senior. Together, these brothers are nearly unbeatable. They have a combined record of (90-8) this season. The oldest brothers say they all enjoy winning together.

"I guess it is just us three brothers being in a row," Kaden said. "You can't really bump away from us."

"It is awesome," Cameron said. "It doesn't happen much to have three brothers on the same team, especially three brothers on our level."

Cameron and Kaden both broke the school's single-season wins record last year with more than 39 wins. By now, other schools have seen enough of the Melheims.

"We are all three on the team; usually, we get all three wins," Cameron said. "So they're just surprised there's three of us on the same team."

The brother's dad, Aaron Melheim, is a volunteer assistant coach for the Warrior Run wrestling team. He wrestled at Lewisburg High School. Cameron says their dad constantly motivates them.

"Our dad is our role model, and he just he believes in us," Cameron explained. "I just have 100 percent confidence that I can go out there and compete with anybody else and be the best of the best."

The Melheim's all want to win their first state titles this season and add to the eight individual state championships Warrior Run already has. One motto on the wall says, "It's a great day to be alive." They know it is even better to be brothers that win together.