Denny Hamlin Wins High Point.com 400 at Pocono

Hamlin Wins 7th Race at Pocono

Long Pond, PA (WNEP) --- For the 7th time in his career Denny Hamlin takes the checkered flag at Pocono. He has more wins than anyone else here. It means even more after his win was disqualified last year.

"I actually just got outside the tunnel and got the phone call," Hamlin explained. "They couldn't make sense of it and neither could I, but it certainty redemption from last year."

Martin Truex Jr. just won on Monday at Loudon but he wasn't able to catchup to Hamlin.

"At least the last one I was able to put the 4 off the 11 and get to second, but it was just impossible to pass the leader," Truex Jr. said.

It is the 50th career win of Hamlin's career. It all started at Pocono when he swept both races in his rookie year in 2006.

"Yeah no doubt, Hamlin said. "It was just had alot of opportunities here and sometimes they didn't pan out its just something about my style and this track that just goes well together."

Hamlin's owner Joe Gibbs was happy to get win number 600 for Toyota.

"Every time we come here our guys think think they are going to be good here," Gibbs said. "I think all of our cars were today and we love it."

"Ideally we want the race to go fully green because we feel like we have enough green to win it naturally, but with all the cautions it just becomes crazy with the restart," Hamlin said.