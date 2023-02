Find out how you can watch the recently discovered show from 1984.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOOSIC, Pa. — For years folks have been asking, "When are we going to see Hatchy Milatchy?"

Unfortunately, the shows were not saved on videotape like the newscasts you see From the WNEP Archives.

However, we have some exciting news to share!

A nearly intact episode from February 15, 1984, was recently discovered on a DVD of newscasts.

That episode will be available starting February 13, 2023 on WNEP+, WNEP.com/watch, and WNEP's YouTube page.