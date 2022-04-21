Check out these Earth Day 2022 deals and offers

Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and here is a list of deals and offers from brands across all sectors.

Earth Day is this Friday, April 22!

Here at FOX43 News, we've compiled a list of deals and offers from brands across all sectors.

Aerie: Shop for swimsuits starting at just $20. There are also sales on leggings, sports bras, bralettes, and more.

American Eagle: Use code SUNNYDAYS to get $15 off orders of $75 or more, $25 off orders of $100 or more, and $50 off orders of $150 or more.

Ann Taylor: Save as much as $50 on select dresses and skirts through April 21.

Apple: You can get the new 2022 iPhone SE for up to $650 off with a qualifying trade-in.

Ashley Furniture: Save as much as $700 on select outdoor dining sets.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Shop markdowns of up to 40% on bath towels and up to 50% on select beddings. There are also sales on air purifiers and robot vacuums.

Best Buy: Shop markdowns on TVs, home appliances, smart tech, and more.

Home Depot: The home improvement giant is running several sales right now. Head to their website to learn more.

HP: Browse the retailer's selection of weekly deals for sales on laptops, tablets, monitors, and more.

JCPenney: Save an extra 35% on select bedding, bath, and window essentials.

Keurig: Use code BUYGREEN22 and get one free box of coffee when you buy three boxes.

Lane Bryant: Get $25 off orders of $75 or more, $50 off orders of $150 or more, and $75 off orders of $225 or more with discount code APRGIFT.

Lowe's: Shop Lowe's SpringFest 2022 sale and get savings on everything from outdoor essentials, to paint and plants.

Lululemon: Save on leggings, sweatshirts, joggers, and more.

Michael's: Save 20% on all regular price purchases when you use code 22MADEBYYOU at checkout.

Nike: Shop sales on sneakers, activewear, and more at up to 40% off.

Nordstrom: Shop the retailer's sale section now and save on men's, women's and kids' fashion, plus beauty essentials and home goods.

Old Navy: Shop styles starting at just $8 and save up to 60% on sale items now.

Samsung: Check out their sale section now to save on hot items such as the new Galaxy S22 Ultra.

shopDisney: Save up to 40% on clothing, accessories, toys, and more.

Target: Save up to 50% on furniture and home goods now. You can also shop markdowns on outdoor essentials.

Victoria's Secret: Save as much as 50% on tons of bras, sleepwear, swimwear, and more.

Walmart: Shop sales on cleaning essentials, outdoor play sets, patio furniture, tech, and more now.