Yasin Subhanallah 152lb Boxer In Upcoming Golden Gloves Semi's At Hilton Scranton

Subhanallah made it to the Golden Gloves final in NY when he was younger

SCRANTON, Pa. — On October 2nd at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center some of the best amateur boxers will step into the ring for the semifinals for the Central Pennsylvania Region for Golden Gloves. And 19 year-old amateur boxer Yasin Subhanallah will be there.

"One of the most hungry fighters that we have ever had in our state in my 30 years is Yasin. And when he gets into the ring and they say open class and these two guys go at it on October 2nd. This is amateur level that is not used to in our area and I am really thrilled. I really think that Yasin is going to be a state champion right now this year at this time," said Doug.

"October 2nd is very important especially this year because it's my birthday as well and I will be fighting. I want to get a victory for my birthday and move onto the finals. And just win it all and go and win the state championship as well," said Yasin.

Subhanallah who grew up in Scranton started boxing when he was 8. Then moved to Brooklyn where his career took off winning the Sugar Bert Boxing Championships in Mississippi and the Metropolitan in New York. He was also a Junior Olympics champion and made it to the finals of Golden Gloves in New York. He then returned to Scranton started training with "Irish" Gene Reed but needed a job so along with the Market Place at Steamtown and Doug Long Yasin is now a security guard.

"Oh it is very important. I am very thankful for what they did for me. You know they got me a job right away. I wasn't out here when I came back from New York for that long," again said Yasin.

When the work hours for Yasin are finished here at the Market Place at Steamtown he doesn't have to walk too far to get in a few rounds of boxing. The Irish Boxing Club is located right here inside the Market Place at Steamtown.

"And they got me a good job with a job that is not too physical you know. So I can still come to work and go to the gym and stay on top of my game. So I am very thankful and feel very blessed," added Yasin.