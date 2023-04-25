Lilledahl And Sealey From Wyoming Seminary Joining The Penn State Wrestling Team In 2024

Lilledahl and Sealey will be in Happy Valley in the fall of 2024

KINGSTON, Pa. — The resumes for Luke Lilledahl and Joe Sealey from Wyoming Seminary are very similar. Both World Champions on the USA Wrestling U17 team in 2022 coached by Cornell Robinson. Each #1 in their weight classes in the USA for 2024. Lilledahl at 125lbs and Sealey at 165lbs recently committed to Penn State to wrestle for head coach Cael Sanderson who won his 10th

National Title with the Nittany Lions back in March.



“Obviously they are one of the best programs in the country. And I always wanted to go there and stuff like that. Kind of my dream school just being the top program in the nation,” said Luke.

“I mean I really don't know how they do it. He is a little secretive about stuff. I mean I have not really been there that much. But obviously the results show that everybody gets better when they get there and they are the best team in the country. So, I would think that I would get better hopefully,” said Joe.

Not only do Joe and Luke travel around the United States to face the best competition, they also travel internationally around the world. They didn't have any home matches this year at Wyoming Seminary but school officials tell me that Blair Academy is coming in here next year and won't that be the hometown ticket for fans to come and see some outstanding wrestling.



“It is obviously a privilege. It is one of the things that is nice about Sem is that we can go overseas to Austria and these other countries and get this tough competition before the junior trials and stuff like that,” again said Luke.

“By next year I am hoping to do everything I've done this year. Win. And then also go to Olympic Trials and try to make the Olympic Team,” again said Joe.



Penn State's 2023 class includes Williamsport's Cael Nasdeo and Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel. Sealey follows them in two years with his National Prep title, a Powerade championship and that title for Beast of the East.