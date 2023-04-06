Wyoming Seminary Boy's Lacrosse Heads To The State Tournament As The District II "2A" Champion

The Blue Knights defeated the Cavaliers 14-8 on Tuesday night

KINGSTON, Pa. — The 2022 District II "2A" Boy's Lacrosse Championship ended in a very similar way to the one here in 2023. With a Wyoming Seminary win. A convincing 2nd half comeback to defeat Scranton Prep 14-8. Goalkeeper Quinn Kelly a big reason why they now have back-to-back titles.



“First half was obviously a very close game and in the final half it was very electric there. I knew that I had to make some big saves to come out of there. I think that I did that,” said Quinn.



“But yeah Quinn like he did all year he helped us out in goal at critical times,” said Terry.

When Mid Matt Swartz went down with a late season injury other names emerged. Guys like Jack Higgins have chipped in along with Jack Herron, Xavier Beaulac and Jack Leahy.



“If tomorrow is not guaranteed then how hard are you going to play today, and I think maybe we didn't show that in the 1st half but in the 2nd half we we're relentless. We poured in goals, after goals, after goals,” said Jack Herron.



“We come out slow. It's a common problem with us. But we end up figuring it out. Coach Terry talks to us to figure it out. We got Coach Chris and Coach Bartron always telling us how good we are. We always figure it out,” said Jack Leahy.

These two teams Scranton Prep and Wyoming Seminary one will finish as the District II Runner-up and the other as the District II champion. And both will head to the state tournament beginning Tuesday June 6th. This is a 16-team tournament bracket so one of these team has an outside shot at making a run and winning a "2A" state title.



“Yeah we are in the state. We are winning states. We are the best team in the state and it's not even close. Most talented team and it's not even close,” again said Jack Leahy.