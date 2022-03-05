Wyoming Area Baseball Team With A Strong Senior Class For The 2022 Season

Warriors were the PIAA "4A" state runner-up in 2021

KINGSTON, Pa. — The nucleus is back for Rob Lemoncelli's Wyoming Area Warriors baseball team. Many of the same players that led the way to a state runner-up finish in "AAAA" in 2021 have returned for another shot at gold.

"Yeah sure these guys are grinding. These guys are animals. We got everybody back so these guys know what it takes to get back there, but honestly we really don't talk about it too much. The only way that we are going to get back there is winning each day. So we worry about the day that is in front of us, and the team that is in front of us and that is how we approach things and it seems to be working," said Rob.

Senior catcher Jake Kelleher is committed to East Tennessee State and right-handed pitcher and first baseman JJ Hood to UConn. They are not the only ones producing. The lineup is deep and talented.

'22 C Jake Kelleher (Wyoming Area) really stood out with noticeable physicality in the box. RHH with a peak bat-exit of 101 mph & 343 feet max distance during BP. Hit multiple home runs to the pull-side showcasing legitimate middle of the order potential.

"I have talked to every senior on the team. It's really special, and we really want to do something special with it," said Jake.

"I see that we have a pretty strong unit. We look to get stronger every game but keep growing one game at a time," said JJ.

We'll a lot of these kids currently playing here for Wyoming Area we're in the Section 5 tournament for West Pittston back in the day. The other teams we're West Scranton, Nanticoke and Wallenpaupack. Derek Cease who is now out at Penn State playing baseball won that tournament for Nanticoke and a total of 6 kids in that Section 5 tournament back in 2016 will go onto play Division I baseball.

Cease flares a line drive out to left-center to bring home Hannon from second!



B2 | Penn State 2, Bucknell 3#WeAre pic.twitter.com/1ECxHv419i — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) April 26, 2022

"Do you get a chance to talk to Cease over the years? And do you talk to him now that he is out at Penn State? Yeah we played on the same travel team since we we're 12 and now he is having good success now out at Penn State so it's good to see," again said Jake.

"You know that this senior group is fantastic. I've known them since they we're in 7th and 8th grade when I got here at Wyoming Area and I don't have enough good things to say about them. We kind of go as they go," again said Rob.

Right now in "AAAA" in District II Wyoming Area is in control of the top seed in the power ratings with Dallas a close 2nd.