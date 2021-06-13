Wyoming Area Baseball Team Confident Heading into PIAA Semifinals

The Warriors Play Bonner-Prendergast in the PIAA Class 4A Semifinals on Monday

CENTER, Valley — The Wyoming Area baseball team beat Midd-West and ELCO to reach the PIAA Class 4A state semifinals. After their win over the Raiders, the Warriors explained how confident this teams is, just two wins away from a state championship.

"To be able to make a run like this and hopefully win the state championship, it's awesome," Wyoming Area sophomore infielder Jack Mathis said. "It's a great feeling. We're all pretty confident that we're going to win the state championship. It's been a big thought in our head since we won the district championship."

"Well we're hot right now," Wyoming Area sophomore infielder Casey Noone added. "We're on a huge winning streak right now. The chemistry is just great and we have a nice flow going. Everybody does their job and we have all the confidence in the world right now and there's nothing that can stop that."

"These guys believe. These guys believe," Wyoming Area Baseball Coach Rob Lemoncelli reiterated. "We're not satisfied with a district championship. We weren't going to Williamsport just to have a good time for a good experience, just like we weren't coming to DeSales for a good experience. We were coming down here expecting to win and we're going to have the same attitude on Monday."