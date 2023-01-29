2023 Teddy Bear toss at Hershey Bears sets new world record with 67,309 bears thrown

The franchise said it collected a new world record total of 67,309 teddy bears and stuffed animals at the GIANT Center on Sunday night in Hershey.

HERSHEY, Pa. — A new world record was set on Sunday night in Hershey.

According to the Hershey Bears, the team has, again, established a new world record with 67,309 teddy bears and stuffed animals collected during Sunday’s GIANT Teddy Bear Toss.

The franchise says this passed the club's previous world record of 52,341 collected in 2022.

The teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 35 local organizations, including Dauphin County Children and Youth, Cocoa Packs, Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, Palmyra Lions Club, and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area, the Hershey Bears said via press release.

Traditionally, the event, which was held during today’s game versus the Bridgeport Islanders, sees fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice following Hershey’s first goal of the game.

However the Bears were blanked by the Bridgeport Islanders, 2-0, so the stuffed animals were thrown onto the ice following the conclusion of the contest, and will now be donated to local charities.

Also, the Hershey Bears say that since the record was broken once again, the Sweigart Family Foundation will make a $50,000 donation to Children's Miracle Network.