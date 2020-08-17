Sports Vault: Zain Retherford Trains To Become 2012 Cadet World Champion In Baku, Azerbaijan

Retherford worked out with the Slaughterhouse Wrestling Club out of Benton in Columbia County

STILLWATER, Pa. — Benton junior wrestler Zain Retherford is back in practice in Stillwater Columbia County improving on his wrestling skills.

The Slaughterhouse Wrestling Factory is home to the Benton Tigers Club and for the first time in the clubs history one of their own is part of the USA Fila World Cadet Team. For his part in the three day tournament in Ohio-Zain named outstanding wrestler and invited to travel with the USA World Team to Baku, Azerbajan along the Caspian Sea in the Middle East in August

"Excited for that. Really excited and pumped up. We leave August 12th for the Olympic training center and from there we leave August 20th to the 27th to Azerbaijian and I talked to kids that have gone over there already and they said it's really good experience. The food it good and the wrestling is good so it's going to be good," said Zain.

"It's going to change his life. It's going to be a whole new experience. He has never had anything like this. He has wrestled at Fargo North Dakota and stuff like that, but wrestling in a different country against completely different guys because they wrestle completely different it's going to be great experience for him," said Slaughterhouse coach.

While out in Akron Ohio at the FILA Cadet Championships Zain Retherford only lost one period and won all eight matches defeating three national ranked wrestlers. It's easy to say after a year off Zain Retherford is hungry.

"Just a lot of motivation I guess you could say. A lot of emotions that I am ready to release and get out there and excited for," again said Zain.

Zain began his career at Line Mountain High-School and won a state title as a freshman, but a District IV committee and the PIAA ruled against a transfer to Benton before last season and Zain was left wondering and watching his teammates compete.

"Staying out I got to watch more instead of wrestling so that really helped. The coaching aspect of what I am doing wrong and just watching other kids so it's awesome and I learned more technique because of that," again said Zain.

"Off to Bake Azerbaijain lets get on the Zain Train," said the team.