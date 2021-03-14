Wolfpack Hopes to Start Winning Tradition at New School

Wilkes-Barre/Area Hoping to Turn District Title into Successful Foundation

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre Area is one of 11 district champions crowned at Mohegan Sun Arena this weekend. They beat Hazleton Area 47-33 in the District II/IV Class 6A Subregional Championship. This is a team in just their second year in existence, consisting of players from all three public schools in the Diamond City. The new, physical school is still under construction, but the team says they're already laying their own foundation for athletic success.

"Bringing three teams together last year was one of the toughest things we had to do, but they worked so hard over the past two seasons to just come in into a new, 6A program like this is just unbelievable," Wilkes-Barre Area girls basketball coach Mary Mushock-Namey said. "Going into the new school next year, the athletes are the start of it. So nobody else knows what it's like except the athletes on our sports teams. So hopefully this builds the foundation to see what it's going to be like in that new school."

"When they go into the new school, they're going to see the banner up there and they're going to see title championship and we're going to move on and they're going to say 'Alright. They won it. So we need to win it and everybody else after that needs to win it,'" Wilkes-Barre Area senior guard Vanessa Luna said. "Even though we were separate, we were all in the same city. We all live in the same neighborhoods. We all go through the same stuff and because of that bond, we came out here and we won."