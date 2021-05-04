Wisloski And Rose With The Fastest Times In The State In The 100 Meter Dash And 110 High Hurdles

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Braeden Wisloski the Southern Columbia sophomore has the 2nd fastest 100 meter dash time in the state posting a 10.74 at the Leonard Stephen Invitational down in Reading on April 17th. That 10.74 time faster than Julian Fleming's 10.86 in 2019 and now a new school record.
"Yeah it is awesome. It is a good feeling. But today I had to come out here and try to do by best. I always try to beat my best, but it's a little windy, so I just had to have a good start and I think that I did that," said Braeden.
In the 110 high hurdles junior Jake Rose broke the school record with a 14.24 at the Hughesville meet. It was hand-timed breaking the old record of 14.28 held by Luke Rarig from 2015. Rose's 14.43 set at the Leonard Stephen Invitational still is the fastest time in PA.
RELATED: Luke Rarig and Jahvel Hemphill
"It's my favorite event. I started it my freshman year and just stuck with it. The key is mainly keeping my hands straight and not having to move around and throw my body but on a windy day like today you just have to be powerful," said Jake.
"It wasn't the cleanest 4 x 100 relay race for Southern Columbia here at the Purple and White Invitational track meet at Shamokin Area High-School. They still have about 4 weeks to clean things up before districts roll around at Williamsport Area High-School on May 20th and 22nd.
"What has been the key all season for you? Just to get better at everything that I do at practice. Just keep working harder and push my teammates to do better. We are trying to set a district record for our 4 x 100," added Braeden.
"Braeden puts a smile on my face watching him run because he is real fast for just being a sophomore. He has so much potential. I think that he will set another state record," added Jake.
A relay team is 4 solid parts working together. Rose and Wisloski run the straightaways while Garcia and Davis handle the corners. 43.37 not too bad right now.
Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Northumberland County.