Wisloski And Rose With The Fastest Times In The State In The 100 Meter Dash And 110 High Hurdles

Wisloski has already broke Julian Fleming's time in the 100 meter dash

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Braeden Wisloski the Southern Columbia sophomore has the 2nd fastest 100 meter dash time in the state posting a 10.74 at the Leonard Stephen Invitational down in Reading on April 17th. That 10.74 time faster than Julian Fleming's 10.86 in 2019 and now a new school record.

"Yeah it is awesome. It is a good feeling. But today I had to come out here and try to do by best. I always try to beat my best, but it's a little windy, so I just had to have a good start and I think that I did that," said Braeden.

In the 110 high hurdles junior Jake Rose broke the school record with a 14.24 at the Hughesville meet. It was hand-timed breaking the old record of 14.28 held by Luke Rarig from 2015. Rose's 14.43 set at the Leonard Stephen Invitational still is the fastest time in PA.

"It's my favorite event. I started it my freshman year and just stuck with it. The key is mainly keeping my hands straight and not having to move around and throw my body but on a windy day like today you just have to be powerful," said Jake.

"It wasn't the cleanest 4 x 100 relay race for Southern Columbia here at the Purple and White Invitational track meet at Shamokin Area High-School. They still have about 4 weeks to clean things up before districts roll around at Williamsport Area High-School on May 20th and 22nd.

"What has been the key all season for you? Just to get better at everything that I do at practice. Just keep working harder and push my teammates to do better. We are trying to set a district record for our 4 x 100," added Braeden.

"Braeden puts a smile on my face watching him run because he is real fast for just being a sophomore. He has so much potential. I think that he will set another state record," added Jake.

A relay team is 4 solid parts working together. Rose and Wisloski run the straightaways while Garcia and Davis handle the corners. 43.37 not too bad right now.