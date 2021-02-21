Williamsport With 6 Champions At The District 4/9 "AAA" Sub-Regional Wrestling Championships Along With Bastian And Schon From Selinsgrove

MOOSIC, Pa. — 106 lbs Cael Nasdeo from Williamsport the 15-0 win over Evan Davis from Clearfield
113lbs Luke Segraves from Williamsport the fall at 1:35 over Ryan Gavason from Selinsgrove
126lbs Carter Weaver from Williamsport the 13-1 decision over Brendan Orr from Dubois
132lbs Braden Bower from Williamsport the 9-2 decision over Aiden Gaugler from Selinsgrove
145lbs Riley Bower from Williamsport wins by injury default
152lbs Roman Morrone from Williamsport the fall at 3:42 over Brady Smith from Punxsutawney
160lbs Coy Bastian Selinsgrove major decision 15-5 over Ryan Gildersleeve from Dubois
285lbs Nate Schon from Selinsgrove the fall 3:34 over Oliver Billotte from Clearfield