Williamsport Area Junior Golf Program Brings Golf to City Youth

Junior Golf Program Teaches Chipping, Pitching and Putting in Williamsport

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — LeRoy Baer is the Tennis Coach at Lycoming College, but for these kids in Williamsport, he’s trading in his racket for a club.

"Golf’s a great spot," Baer explained. "I fell in love with it. I feel the kids, they’re enjoying the heck out of this.”

Bear is also the Head Coach of the Williamsport Area Junior Golf program. He and his assistant coaches are all volunteers. They meet with 7 to 15-year-old boys and girls, twice a week at the Lycoming Housing Authority’s Roundhouse Field in Williamsport, teaching them the basics: how to pitch, chip and putt.

”Just to get them introduced to hitting the ball," Baer said. "Most of these kids have a club in their hands for the first time.”

And that’s what Baer says the program is all about – introducing a brand new sport to a generation of kids who have never played it before. On Tuesdays, the campers from the Williamsport YMCA take part, bringing their enthusiasm to try something new.

"I like how it’s like calming and not like football or something like that where it’s stressful," 10-year-old Ben Turri of Williamsport said.

"I’m normally doing other stuff like cheer and soccer and I never thought that I would be doing golf," 11-year-old Vallie Minnella of Williamsport added.

And learning all the life lessons that come with it.

”Honesty, integrity, showing that they can do something that they’re not used to doing, thinking outside the box," Baer explained. "So, this introduction may carry them through the rest of their life.”