Williams Valley Trap Team Wins SCTP National Title Behind Two Sets of Twins

Two Sets of Twins Help Williams Valley Trap Team Win National Championship

HEGINS, Pa. — The Williams Valley Trap Team had their shot at a national title and they did not miss. The Vikings won the Open Class Scholastic Clay Target Program National Championship earlier this month in Ohio.

"It's very difficult to win at the national level because you're shooting against 283 different squads of kids in their same classification," Williams Valley Trap Team President Dwayne Reitenbach said. "This squad got together within three months before the shoot and pulled it together and won."

Just three months for these three families. This SCTP championship team of five shooters has not one, but two sets of twins: Jack and Jacob Rebuck and Nicole and Brandon Hood.

"I've never really thought about it until after we shot," Brandon Hood said. "We were probably the only two sets of twins on a team."

"It's kind of like a train wreck, but not really," his twin sister, Nicole Hood joked. "He's like a very difficult person to shoot with, but I had the best time shooting with him."

"It means a lot to me shooting with my brother," Jack Rebuck said. "It's pretty crazy to me, shooting a lot, all around the house."

"Both me a Jack and the rest of our family used to shoot," his brother, Jacob added. "It was a good journey. Well, it still is."

Nick Wertz is the only one on that journey without a twin. He's feeling left out and he's an All-American!

"I do feel really left out," Wertz joked. "I'm really short, though, compared to them. So it's like I'm left out in all instances."

You don't have to be a twin to be on the Williams Valley Trap Team. You don't even have to be from Williams Valley.

"Right now, we accommodate nine different school districts from around the area," Reitenbach said.

"They can come and shoot with other students from other school districts and be able to shoot as a team," added Williams Valley Trap Team Head Coach Ryan Ramsay.

A team that can call themselves national champions.