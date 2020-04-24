This Delaware Valley Warrior will dual major and play two sports for the Wilkes Colonels

Jackson Shafer completed his senior year of basketball but missed his spring volleyball season

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As an 8th grade student at Delaware Valley in 2016 Jackson Shafer made his way to New York City and won the Junior NBA Skills Challenge. From there onto high school where basketball and volleyball have been a staple for this 6'6" athlete on the court.

."Yes that was cool! We all got to go down. I mean I got to do down and talk to Ben Simmons, Buddy Heild. I mean it was crazy because I was just sitting there and those guys are right next to me. I was watching you guys like 2 weeks ago and I couldn't believe what was happening," said Jackson.

Now it's on-line schooling left to complete his education. Spring sports including volleyball cancelled and Jackson sitting at home waiting to return to his normality of being with his friends.

"I have my hoops outside that I have been at all day.I go in my basement and do some ball handling stuff and I workout in my room. It's tough to do it in this time because I don't have a gym to go to or anything, but I am making due here at my house until these facilities are back open," again said Jackson.

Jackson will pursue a dual major at Wilkes. He also plans on playing two sports volleyball and basketball and for the Wilkes Colonels basketball coach Izzi Metz he likes Jackson's chances of being an inside and outside dual threat in Division III.

"Our style of play is pretty versatile. I think that is what attracted Jackson to us and vice-versa what is that he can play. I look at him as like a wing (a guard) that can shoot the "3" and can handle and pass, but he is big enough and athletic enough and rugged enough to go post up-to get a big rebound, and get a big defensive stop," said Izzi.

"So I am double majoring in Finance and Accounting and hopefully that can take me into a financial analyst type career and whatever opportunities come my way during my 4 years. So I am excited for that," again said Jackson.