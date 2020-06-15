Raphael McCoy follows Ricky Rahne to Old Dominion to play football

McCoy won the 100 and 200 meter dash in 2019 at the District II Track and Field Championships

PLAINS, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre Wolfpack senior Raphael McCoy is preparing for the next stage of his life. The Monarchs of Old Dominion out of Conference USA in Norfolk, Virginia is his next stop. Coach Ciro Cinti says they are getting a terrific kid and an outstanding football player.

"I feel that we are really building something big at ODU. I feel that we will be conference champions very soon," said Raphael.

"This past year he was just phenomenal offense, defense, special teams. You couldn't find a better kid in our league," said Ciro.

McCoy has sprinter speed. The 2019 "AAA" District II track champion claimed gold in the 100 with his 10.8 time and followed up with a 22.23 in the 200.

"Track helped me a lot. Coach McGrane and them too. I started track when I was a freshman and didn't know that I was going to be as successful as I was, and didn't really know how fast I could be until I did track," again said Raphael.

Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne left the Nittany Lions to take the head coaching position at Old Dominion. He recruited McCoy. The bond remained, and Raphael feels at home at ODU.

"I mean he is really the one coach that believed in me, and saw all the potential that I could have to play FBS football. I was just really excited that he was recruiting me to go to Penn State and he moved and he didn't just stop and forget. He brought me over there with him. I stood loyal to him and he stood loyal to me and I am ready to get to work for him and I am excited," added Raphael.

Most likely Coach Rahne at Old Dominion will use Raphael at wide out where he can utilize that speed in open space.

"You know the first thing that they said is that we could use somebody with your speed. You are just as fast or faster than a lot of other Conference USA wide receivers," said Raphael.

"And this year Coach Jackson used those talents this year. He was all over the field in all different positions, and he has ability that you don't coach. He has true football speed," again said Ciro.

Old Dominion faces Wake Forest in the September 4th opener.