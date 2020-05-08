Why the PIAA Still Plans to Play this Fall

District II Chairman Frank Majikes Explains the PIAA's Thought Process for the Return to Competition

SCRANTON, Pa. — WNEP Sports Director Jim Coles Spoke with PIAA District II Chaiman Frank Majikes about the PIAA's Return to Competition plan and how it affects the district this fall.

MAJIKES: "We're very optimistic, but we're optimistic with caution. We're hoping that there will be availability for the student athletes to participate, however, we're following the guidelines of the Department of Health, the Governor's office and of course, our own sports medicine advisory committee."

COLES: "What are you hearing now about spectators and who falls under that umbrella?"

Return to Competition Guidelines - Protect Yourself, Protect Others, Protect the Season: https://t.co/1l4yQOc4uT — PIAA (@PIAASports) July 29, 2020

MAJIKES: "Well to answer your question, Jim, I've been bombarded with emails and phone calls from parents and understandably so. Obviously, parents, especially senior parents are very, very concerned that they're not recognized. The Department of Health came out and indicted that the individuals from K-12 that are participating are only for student athletes, coaching staff, officials and working staff as assigned by the school. We're doing what we can to widen that and get some more information from the Department of Health and the Governor's office regarding their criteria on whether parents, band, cheerleaders and the media."

COLES: "I'm sitting here as a Sports Director wondering how do I protect my staff, how do we still continue to do what we love to do, which is covering high school sports? Do you see, foresee, this going through smoothly, because I frankly don't."

Spectators at School Athletic Events: https://t.co/FOV3Y0MXhp — PIAA (@PIAASports) July 30, 2020