What happened to Carson Wentz? Chase Senior and Paul "Hembo" Hembekides, who's a producer and stat extraordinaire for Get Up on ESPN try to find some answers. We've got statistics, we've got takes, we look at some trends to see if and how Wentz can pull himself out of this slump. For the Philadelphia sports fan, let this be a therapy session where you can let out your frustrations and vent and still get educated!