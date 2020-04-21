Western Wayne Wildcats Taking Captains Course

NFHS Offering Online Leadership Course for Student Athletes

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Going to class online is the new normal, but at Western Wayne, a handful of student athletes volunteered to take an extra course – a Captains Course. It's not often athletes are taught leadership – it's usually expected to develop through experience – but the National Federation of State High School Associations is offering a ten-part course that shows the ropes, and some Wildcats are taking advantage.

"I'm hoping this year I'm going to be a captain for the soccer team – maybe basketball team, too," Western Wayne sophomore Ashton Fitzsimmons said. "I just wanted some more knowledge on what I can do to impact others on my team."

While at home, this is perfect time for a class like this. It's free, online and they can take it at their own pace – and they're learning a lot.

"I've learned that you've got to understand your teammates and everything," 7th-grader Aiden Forney said, who plays soccer and basketball. "You've got to respect them and you don't lead by just giving orders. You lead by example."

"I think it's going to help me communicate and bond with my teammates in a way that I haven't been able to before and build confidence with them and motivate them to be their best," sophomore Kaeli Romanowski added, a softball basketball and volleyball athlete.

Through videos, examples and activities, the course is designed to help students of all ages develop leadership qualities – skills that go beyond any field or court.

"I think it will help me a lot because normally I would have a problem going up to people, saying stuff, but now it's not as bad," Forney said.

"Some of my friends they struggle with confidence or whatever and usually I'll just try to hype them up, make them happy with what they're doing, and I think this will help in different ways now," Fitzsimmons added.