Warriors of the Mat: Cael Crebs, Jaden Pepe are Local Class AA State Champs

Two Local Class AA Wrestlers Took Home Gold Medals at the State Wrestling Tournament in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. — The high school wrestling season wrapped up in Hershey this weekend. In Class 2A, two locals were crowned state champions. Jaden Pepe claimed Wyoming Area's first ever title in school history. Montoursville's Cael Crebs also finished on top of the podium, at 189 pounds.

"First of all it is awesome to have the 1st state champion at Wyoming Area," Wyoming Area Wrestling Coach Steve Mytych Sr. said. "Jaden is a very smart kid and knows how it use his moves to his advantage, slowed Bradley down a little bit because he was a lot shorter and staying on the elbows and just waiting on him to make a mistake and he got in there and got that first takedown. That was big. That was awesome."

"I always wanted to do that," Crebs said of jumping into his coach's arms after winning the title. "It's like a tradition you see that every year and that feels great."