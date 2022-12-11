Wally Hall Now In His 10th Season At North Schuylkill

Hall has won 86 games in 10 years with the Spartans

FOUNTAIN SPRINGS, Pa. — For Wally Hall here at North Schuylkill it has been a successful 10 year run. Throw in three District XI championships and a total of 86 wins. He's not quite yet in the Hall of Fame but Wally Hall here is inching closer.

"Is this kind of what you envisioned you know 10 years ago you know coming in and taking over and what we're the things that you needed to do to get this program on the top? Every coach comes in with their vision and you know the guys bought into it. We stuck to our beliefs. And I stuck with my beliefs and what we wanted to do and it just took off from there," said Wally.

"Yeah I mean I was a ball boy when he first came in like 2013 I think it was. You know he is a great coach. I saw him take a Mahanoy Area program that was dead in the water and he won back-to-back Eastern Conference Championships when he took over. I mean he is a great coach. I guess he has almost 90 wins like you said and he has a great effect on our team," said Trevor.

On Thursday in the District XI "3A" semifinals North Schuylkill rolled to the 51-21 win over Palmerton. It was the powerful offense combined with the tenacious defense that got the victory.

It means everything. This is the 3rd time in a row that we are in the championship. It is what you work for all summer and we just have to work hard this week and go play our hardest," said Jaxson.

Next on the schedule a meeting with Northwestern Lehigh. They enter the title game after beating Notre Dame Green Pond 35-34.

"Yeah that's great you know playing for a championship is always the goal. You know the offense played well answering when they went and made big play we came back and answered and re-gained the momentum. It was just a great overall performance from the offense and the defense today," again said Trevor.