Girl's Volleyball Games At Holy Redeemer Will Allow 25 Inside The Gym And That Includes 16 Players

Each team will have only 8 players for matches this fall for girl's volleyball

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's an indoor fall sport girl's volleyball. And for head coach John Kablick who has won 14 consecutive district titles-one with Bishop Hoban and the last 13 with Holy Redeemer it's a season he has found hard to prepare for.

"So yes it is unusual times. And normally we would have 15 people on the varsity, but this year I don't know anything about JV or first year games or anything else. So just waiting on that," said John.

Just like the Pottsville school district Holy Redeemer plans to follow the Governor's guidelines for indoor sporting events with only 25 people allowed. So when you start counting the numbers that's 8 girl's per team, the coach, PIAA officials, the scorekeeper, the trainer and no media allowed.

"We are trying to work on an eight person rotation right now which is not easy because people will be out of position," added John.

"Even if we don't get to conference or districts or anything, and even if they get canceled as long as I get to be here and practice I am having fun," said Amanda Feher.

The Royal players go through a series of temperature checks and questions before each practice. They are like a test model for the indoor sports to come this winter.

"We are going back half and half at school which makes me a lot more comfortable. Knowing the 25 rule we are trying to social distance as much as we can and keep it to a small numbers which makes me a lot more comfortable being here,:" said Rose Hayward.

"It's tough but obviously we are here and we are doing it, and we are going through all the procedures like temperatures and making sure that we are healthy. So everything is going smoothly now so I hope it just keeps going," said Sydney Rush.

Players are happy to have the chance to play and compete. They are not fond of the small numbers allowed in the gym where parents won't get to see them play.

"That is kind of upsetting that my family won't get to see me play, but I guess we are in the best situation for everything that is going on right now, so I guess I have to be happy with what I'm given," again said Amanda.

Two seasons ago Kablick led his team to the "AA" State Championship game and an overall (21-1) record. If he gets that chance again this season it will be with a much smaller group.