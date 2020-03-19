VaporTrail 24/7 offers speed training to local athletes who are home from college

With the high-schools and colleges closed many athletes are left looking for a place to workout

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The VaporTrail 24/7 strength and agility complex in Bloomsburg remains open for many local athletes. With all high schools on a two week closure and all colleges now closed across the state of Pennsylvania and their spring sports cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak some turn to this small facility in Columbia County for their workouts.

"Yes I was in shock. We like to workout on the field and off the field up at the University and just them just cancelling that it's huge that Coach Hughes and Coach Gilchrist opened this up and we can get some quality time in here as well, said Cam Young

Tom Hughes keeps his classes small no more than 10 in a group that's the federal recommendation for gatherings to keep this virus under control. Everything is wiped down and cleaned after each session. Even Alabama walk on quarterback Stone Hollenbach works out here.

"Is it tough being home right now? You know it's good now. This is my first real break being here so it's good to be back in the area, obviously we are missing out on a lot of stuff the weight program and stuff like that but it's just good to be back really," said Stone Hollenbach.

For Bloomsburg University quarterback Logan Leiby this is a big spring with new head football coach Frank Sheptock on board, but with Bloomsburg University closed and spring sports suspended including spring football-Logan ends up here getting in a workout.

"It's definitely awesome that Coach Hughes can keep it open for us. In our opinion this is a central for us so I mean working out is definitely nice. I know that there are a bunch of athletes from the area that are trying to come in and get work in so it's nice that he opens it up. If it closes then it's a fact that we have to do stuff on our own then and at our homes and stuff," said Logan Leiby.