Thomas Schultz threw 13.2 innings and allowed only one run and added 17 K's for Vanderbilt before the pandemic canceled NCAA baseball

"It's a whole different element down there. Just the atmosphere that you play in. I mean I have never played in anything like it. The fan base is awesome. The team is great. It was a different experience but it was a very great experience at the same time. We we're in California and just got back from a pretty good away stand and then we got hit with this news. At first it almost felt like a dream and it wasn't really real. Especially the seniors and the juniors that may have been leaving it just was a really sad time to be together especially because we we're starting to get going and then for all of it to end like that was pretty upsetting," said Thomas.