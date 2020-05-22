x
Thomas Schultz threw 13.2 innings and allowed only one run and added 17 K's for Vanderbilt before the pandemic canceled NCAA baseball

Schultz played baseball for Mount Carmel and basketball for Lourdes Regional

KULPMONT, Pa. — This was Thomas Schultz pitching last spring for Mount Carmel. The big hard throwing right-hander just finished playing 18 games for the #1 college baseball team in the country Vanderbilt. The Commodores we're (13-5)  under the freshman Schultz and his roommate Jack Leiter son of Yankee great Al Leiter. Schultz 13.2 innings pitched allowing only 1 run and 17 k's.

Now home in Kulpmont-Northumberland County  he will head to Battle Creek Michigan in July for some summer pitching outings.

"It's a whole different element down there. Just the atmosphere that you play in. I mean I have never played in anything like it. The fan base is awesome. The team is great. It was a different experience but it was a very great experience at the same time. We we're in California and just got back from a pretty good away stand and then we got hit with this news. At first it almost felt like a dream and it wasn't  really real. Especially the seniors and the juniors that may have been leaving it just was a really sad time to be together especially because we we're starting to get going and then for all of it to end like that was pretty upsetting," said Thomas.

Credit: Vanderbilt
