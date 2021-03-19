Valley View Getting Ready To Return To The Field After Almost 22 Months Without Baseball

Their last high-school game was in 2019 against Scranton Prep in the district semifinals

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Jason Munley has the pieces again for his Valley View baseball team to contend for a district title.

"The guys last year they are all doing great. They are having a lot of success. It's time to move forward and looking forward to a great season," said Jason.

Hard throwing right-hander Duke Stafursky is one piece. With the commitment to Division II Bloomsburg and Coach Mike Collins out of the way the focus shifts to the competition now in the Lackawanna League Division I.

"It feels great now especially just getting to play. It was hard last year having it taken away from us. So it's exciting to know that we are going to have a season," said Duke.

Behind Duke in the outfield is Ryan Cesarini the 2020 Boy's Soccer Player of the Year. He does that sport for kicks. It's baseball at the next level for Ryan at Division I St. Joseph's.

"St. Joe's I am pretty pumped up to go there in the fall. First I want to get through this baseball season with the Cougars. But I am really stoked to get there in the fall and what it has to bring," said Ryan.

And fellow senior Zach Kovalchik had 17 hits two seasons ago. From basketball to baseball he is staying grounded. The focus on this year's Cougars before going to Fairfield, Connecticut and Division I Sacred Heart University.

"Having this year as a senior I know that I am just going to leave it all out on the field and play to my best ability," said Zach.

In 2018 this Cougars baseball team was the state runner-up. The next year in 2019 they lost to Scranton Prep in the district semifinals and little did they know for some of the sophomores at that time that would be the last high-school baseball game they would play in over 22 months.

"My junior year those seniors last year we wanted to come back and defy the odds and get back to the state championship like we did my freshman year. And not being able to have that season was tough. But having it this year is a great way to make up for that 2019 season," added Zach.

Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Lackawanna County.