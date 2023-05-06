Valley View Cougars Claim The District II "4A" Softball Championship

Cougars win 8-1 over Tunkhannock on Wednesday afternoon

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — It was a long two-year process for the Valley View Cougars softball team to reach a District II "4A" softball final and win it.



.But the shower for head coach EJ Weston was worth it after suffering through numerous injuries since the 2021 loss 10-0 to Tunkhannock in the District semifinals.

“They are a great team. We knew that coming in. We wanted to get revenge from last year. We had 2 key players hurt and now we have them back. Fantastic hitting lineup from 1-9..Couldn't ask for anything better. I love this team,” said Riley.



“They just work hard. They just come to practice every day. And they do what we ask of them. And

they are just simply talented as well no question,” said EJ.



The Cougars enter the state playoffs with that (22-1) record. The lone loss to Abington Heights and join Old Forge, Elk Lake, Mid Valley and the Comets as District Champions from the Lackawanna League. The only Wyoming Valley Conference District Champion is Hazleton after Makenna Balay walked it off for the Cougars.

“We are very fortunate to have a lot of girls that have been around the game for a very long time.

And a lot of other teams are very good around here, but we have more talent,” said Natalie.



Sophomore pitcher Taylor Cawley is now (15-0) with that 1.14 ERA along with 140 strikeouts. Weston calls the pitches, and the super sophomore strikes them out.