Deputy Physician's Assistant To The 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade Heads To The Middle East

Kathy Whitney is a Captain in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard stationed in Fort Hood Texas now

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania Army National Guard Captain Kathy Whitney from Covington Township is the Deputy Physician's Assistant to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade out of Fort Indiantown Gap. Now in Fort Hood Texas she has completed her two week quarantine and continues training under the watchful eye of the US Army waiting for deployment to the Middle East.

"We have one tent which is for chow, one tent for like relaxation and one tent with weights and a couple of benches which is great," said Kathy.

Kathy's husband Judah Whitney is a retired US Army Colonel. Her daughter Hannah just graduated from the ROTC program at Temple and is currently serving at Fort Polk in Louisiana. Service to protect this country runs in this family.

"I am very proud. She is a great kid and a good officer. I am part of a great unit here attached to the 28th Combat Aviation Brigade. I am so impressed by the level of professionalism and the dedication that everybody has here,:" again said Kathy.

While in Fort Hood Texas Kathy continues her training during quarantine it was a very small area. Once that was lifted it expanded to a large area where she could run and train. She enjoys all outdoor sports and marathons. She has run the New York City marathon the Marine Corp marathon in DC twice and this would of been her first chance to run her hometown marathon the Steamtown Marathon but that was canceled.

"I love getting up and running with my friends. Sometimes we run as a group and sometimes we run individually but you just get into your group and you are good. When you are finished you feel great you can take on the day we got energy it's fabulous," added Kathy.

Kathy teaches in the Physician's Assistant program at Marywood University. While she is deployed overseas other professors will help with her classes.

"So for me to be gone for a period of time puts more strain on them and they cover it. So right now it's a big deal," said Kathy.

Kathy has a love for the outdoors hiking, kayaking, and biking are a few of the activities that she enjoys the most, but it's running with her friends that gives her the most joy.