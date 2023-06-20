UPMC North Football Squad Practices For Upcoming District IV All-Star Game

“There is a lot of great football players here, and it's real humbling to walk out and see them. The chemistry is what we are all working on. Chemistry in like 5 or 6 days how do you get that, but in terms of playing football these kids we're well coached at their high-school by their high-school coaches,” said Mike. His quarterbacks include Brady Jordan from Jersey Shore and Weston Bellows from Canton. “It's exciting you know. I must go out there and have fun. Coach Pearson has you at quarterback. Are you comfortable back there? I think that I will be fine. I have a lot of good teammates that can make me look good,” said Weston.

And plenty of targets to spread the ball around. Riley Parker has one more crack at high-school football before he leaves Canton and heads to Bloomsburg University to play football for the Huskies.



“Oh you know it's fun to come out here and practicing with these guys. It made me realize how much I did miss it. And you know we are going to be really excited to play Friday,” said Riley.



Coach Pearson is super excited to have this District IV All-Star Football Game here at Williamsport Area High-School. He is expecting a big crowd here on Friday night and lots of food trucks lined up for folks to get a bite to eat.



“The chance to get to host this. After Max Dell and his buddies did it forever at South Williamsport. The chance for Williamsport to host this we are really hoping for a good night, and I am kind of psyched because our booster club is bringing in food trucks and dude everybody loves food trucks,” again said Mike.