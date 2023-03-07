Sights And Sounds From The UPMC District IV All-Star Football Game

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — You guys ready? Yeah then let’s get it going then, said football player.
Its where former foes become friends.
Summer All-Star football is a finale to many fantastic careers.
And one more time under the lights before beginning that next journey.
“I am super excited. I mean the career has been a good one it has kind of been over for a bit this is the cherry on top,” added another player.
Williamsport High-School hosted a competitive football game.
The North and South took it to two extra sessions before deciding a winner.
Nye to Persing. Shamokin to Danville on this play. Moments Brett Nye and Carson Persing will remember forever.
“2 point conversion. What was the call on the play? It was Blue Roar 98 Mustang. We had Carson Persing on a whip and a ride over the top in the back of the end zone. I knew I was going to have one of my guys open. I just had to make the throw and get there. And Carson caught it like I figured that he would. I mean great play to end on. I guess anytime that you play football you don't want to end in a tie. You guys’ kind of wanted to run this out? Yeah when they said that we we're going to end in a tie we we're complacent with it but we wanted to win and I know that the other team did too, so I am just glad that they let us get one more play in,” said Brett.
“I knew going out there that it gave us like one more play. We just want to compete. No one wants to go home in a draw, so I knew that the play was probably going to me. When we caught it and just go out there and execute my route and catch the ball. Is this a great way to end your high-school career? Of course. I mean this is the most exciting game of the year arguably and to get out here with people you compete against it was a good game obviously and everyone can see that and just coming down to overtime is fun. Just to cap it off this way and get ready for college is fun,” said Carson.
July is the beginning for the next chapter for the Class of 2024. Seniors taking their moment to be great. And come August we kick off another season.