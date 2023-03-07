Sights And Sounds From The UPMC District IV All-Star Football Game

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — You guys ready? Yeah then let’s get it going then, said football player.



Its where former foes become friends.



Summer All-Star football is a finale to many fantastic careers.



And one more time under the lights before beginning that next journey.



“I am super excited. I mean the career has been a good one it has kind of been over for a bit this is the cherry on top,” added another player.



Williamsport High-School hosted a competitive football game.



The North and South took it to two extra sessions before deciding a winner.



Nye to Persing. Shamokin to Danville on this play. Moments Brett Nye and Carson Persing will remember forever.



“2 point conversion. What was the call on the play? It was Blue Roar 98 Mustang. We had Carson Persing on a whip and a ride over the top in the back of the end zone. I knew I was going to have one of my guys open. I just had to make the throw and get there. And Carson caught it like I figured that he would. I mean great play to end on. I guess anytime that you play football you don't want to end in a tie. You guys’ kind of wanted to run this out? Yeah when they said that we we're going to end in a tie we we're complacent with it but we wanted to win and I know that the other team did too, so I am just glad that they let us get one more play in,” said Brett.