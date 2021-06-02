Tuzinski Pitches For Morgan State In NCAA Softball Championships vs. #1 Oklahoma

The Bears won the MEAC championship in 2021 for women's softball

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Former Hanover Area pitcher Sarah Tuzinski just finished a season to remember at Division I Morgan State. The Bears winning the Mid Eastern Athletic Conference championship with a (24-17) record and earning that trip to NCAA Softball Championships where they played and lost (19-0) to Oklahoma the #1 team in the country.

"It was just so surreal. And when I finally got to go on the mound and pitch against them it was like I am on the mound and I am looking behind me and there are like 1,000 people. I am like oh my god, but I got through it. And I pushed through it and it was such a great experience," said Sarah.

Tuzinski had 151 strikeouts for the Hawkeyes in 2019 for head coach Kathy Healey. 2020 the season was canceled. And in this past year she finally played working 13 innings and batting .291 in college.

"Getting to where we did especially as a freshman is so unbelievable for me, because I never expected IT even when I signed for Morgan State to ever go and get a chance to go to the tournament,' again said Sarah.

It has been a big adjustment for Sarah in her freshman season playing Division I softball at Morgan State on the field learning the ropes with her new teammates, and then off the field taking her classes in elementary education.

"It is very hard. Being a Division I athlete is very stressful, but Morgan State has a lot of help for you. So you have help whenever you need it, so it is not too bad but so it is still pretty stressful," again said Sarah.

The future shines bright for Sarah. She heads back to Baltimore to the Morgan State campus for classes and conditioning this month.