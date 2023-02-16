Tunkhannock Softball Taking The Turn Towards Their Senior Season

Back-to-back state softball runner-up trophies for this team

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — This impressive 6 year run by the Tunkhannock softball program began with the 2017 trip to the "4A" state final. A 5-3 loss to Mt. Pleasant was only the beginning of many more. This current senior group compiling an overall record of (43-10) the last 2 years, two more state runner-up trophies and a nucleus built to win now. Bob Hegedty has been through all the wins and losses

with this team.

“They put a ton of work in. We started back probably September 1st. In the weight room 3 days a week with our weight room Coach Bevin and then they come up to the facility here and hit,” said Bob.



We'll once again the schedule is stacked for the Tigers playing Hazleton and Pittston, Parkland, Mid-Valley, Elk Lake and Williamsport. Teams lining up to test these Tigers.



“We definitely want to finish on top this year. We had a few state championships together during Little League but we finally want to get one at the highest level,” said Paige.



“This is very important to me because it is my last season. And it is my last time playing softball and I will hang up my cleats after this so I am just here to have a good time, and hopefully complete something big with my teammates,” said Sydney.