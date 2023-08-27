Trojans Volleyball Team Trying To Be In Mix Again In Districts In 2023

DeLucy, Koch and Summa lead a talented team at North Pocono

MOSCOW, Pa. — The District II Girl's Volleyball champions from 2022 included Delaware Valley in 4A, Berwick 3A, Lake-Lehman 2A, and Blue Ridge in A. North Pocono is hoping to be in that mix this season in 3A with the return of Autumn Koch, Soyer Delucy and Mia Summa.

“What I wanted to do with this program was really make sure that students have the ability to have fun while learning an amazing sport. It's really exciting to see a lot of our local Lackawanna schools decide to bring on volleyball now. Like we have been doing it for years,” said Alex.

“Last year was a really fun run. We went pretty far in the playoffs. It was fun. It was enjoyable. We had a great team. And we lost 6 seniors, so I am hoping that we all step up this year,” said Autumn.

DeLucy is quickly closing in on 1,000 assists in her career. And on the receiving end of many of those great sets is Mia Summa. They are also close friends off the court.

“I think that it is really cool how I can set up the offense and everything because I get to decide where the ball is going and everything. So, I don't know. I love it,” said Soyer.

“I was originally a softball player and then volleyball has just clicked with me. I have grown up and my dad has been a coach for so long and it just clicked with me,” said Mia.

Over the last several years Mia and Soyer have attended the University of Pittsburgh Women's Volleyball summer camp where they have learned new skills in hopes of helping them here at North Pocono.

“It was really fun. I learned a lot from because we got to play with the older girls, and they just gave us some tips on like our confidence and everything and I really learned a lot from it,” again said Soyer.

“I love Coach Fisher. He is a great coach. I just like the way that he coaches. It is always a little different every time that I go. He just has high expectations for those players that like it really comes deep to me that I want to be at that level,” again said Mia.