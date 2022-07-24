Tricky Finish at Tricky Triangle: Chase Elliott Named Winner At Pocono After Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch Fail Post-Race Inspection

LONG POND, Pa. — Denny Hamlin appeared to win his record-setting 7th NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, taking the checkered flag at the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400. Kyle Busch finished second and Chase Elliott finished third.
After the race, both Hamlin's number 11 car and Busch's number 18 car failed post-race inspection and their results were disqualified. As a result, Elliott was declared the winner, pending appeal.
Steve Lloyd was in victory lane in the moment and spoke with each of the drivers before the results were changed.
NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran provided an update and explanation for what happened.