Tricky Finish at Tricky Triangle: Chase Elliott Named Winner At Pocono After Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch Fail Post-Race Inspection

Denny Hamlin Denied Record 7th Win At Pocono Raceway after being DQ'd Along With Kyle Busch in M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, Elliott Named Winner

LONG POND, Pa. — Denny Hamlin appeared to win his record-setting 7th NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, taking the checkered flag at the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400. Kyle Busch finished second and Chase Elliott finished third.

After the race, both Hamlin's number 11 car and Busch's number 18 car failed post-race inspection and their results were disqualified. As a result, Elliott was declared the winner, pending appeal.

Steve Lloyd was in victory lane in the moment and spoke with each of the drivers before the results were changed.